Eala sweeps Ponchet in Wimby qualifiers

Alex Eala picked up a 7-6, 6-4 win over Jessika Ponchet of France in the first qualifying round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club last Tuesday.

The match lasted at one hour and 48 minutes before Eala picked up the victory as she guns for her first-ever Grand Slam main draw appearance.

The Rafael Nadal Academy is set to face Tamara Zidanšek of Slovenia in the second round on Wednesday.

Eala, 19, has to win all three qualifying matches to make it to the main draw.