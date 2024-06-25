DSWD celebrates 4Ps institutionalization

The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), through its National Program Management Office (NPMO), is commemorating the fifth anniversary of the program’s institutionalization through a four-day celebration from 25 to 28 June.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson, said on Tuesday (25 June) that the celebration aims to showcase the program’s achievements and inspire stakeholders to work toward a brighter future for 4Ps beneficiaries.

“It has been five years since the program was institutionalized through the 4Ps Act and in that short span of time, several milestones have been achieved that are worthy of recognition. We owe these noble gains of the program to the beneficiaries themselves who put into good use the benefits that they received from the government. We also take cognizance of the contributions of partners and stakeholders to ensure that the program is on track of its objectives,” Dumlao said.

The 4Ps was institutionalized through Republic Act 11310 or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Act of 2019, making it the national poverty reduction strategy and a human capital investment program that provides conditional cash transfer to poor households for a maximum period of seven years to improve the health, nutrition and education aspect of their lives.

The 4Ps, the flagship anti-poverty program of the Philippine government, aims to eradicate the inter-generational cycle of poverty and promoting human capital development through education, nutrition and health grants.