Dominic Roque quashes romance rumor with Kathryn Bernardo

Reacting to a Facebook post, Dominic Roque said that there’s no romance brewing between him and Kathryn Bernardo.
“Kapatid ko po yan. Bros (She is a sibling. Bros).”
That was Roque’s curt reply to a Facebook post where talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz talked about some people asking him about the real score between Roque and Bernardo.
“May nagtanong sa akin dahil madalas daw ang sightings kina Dominic Roque at Kathryn Bernardo (Someone asked because of the numerous sightings of Dominic Roque and Kathryn Bernardo),” said Diaz in the post.
Diaz said he was asked if the actor was courting Daniel Padilla’s ex-girlfriend.
Seemingly clueless, Diaz sad that as far as he’s concerned, the two are just “best of friends.”
Why Vice Ganda feels her Pride performance isn’t fit for ‘It’s Showtime’
Unkabogable Vice Ganda was utterly disappointed over the untimely cancellation of the Pride event in Quezon City over the weekend.
“Iba ‘yung kagustuhan kong makapagsalita, makapag-perform noong gabi na ‘yon. Parang mas dama ko siya. Nag-grow na siya sa akin kaya pinaghandaan ko talaga siya (My desire to talk, to perform that night, was different. It resonated more. It grew on me, which was why I prepared for it),” she said in an interview.
Vice Ganda had spent a great deal of money for her performance, which she likened to a concert. It was like a protest in the form of a contest.
What she regretted more was her special guest. It would have been the very first performance of her guest in the Pride celebration.
She related that someone asked her if she’s willing to do it for It’s Showtime.
“Ang problema kasi is ‘yung production value. Hindi siya pang-indoor kasi may mga element ng fire, may mga nababasag. Pangmalaki siyang venue, hindi siya pang-indoor (The problem is production value. It’s not for indoors because there’s the element of fire, some things will break. It’s for a big venue, it’s not for indoors).”
Sam Milby reveals he’s suffering from type 2 diabetes
Not a few were alarmed when Sam Milby posted about his sugar level on his social media account.
“I’ve always thought of myself as a healthy person. I don’t have a sweet tooth, bihira din mag junk food, pero last year I found out na may type 2 diabetes na ako. My parents and grandparents never had it. I just wish I got checked up earlier nung pre-diabetes. Don’t ignore the symptoms (my main symptoms — always thirsty and urinating often) and get checked up regularly #diabetes,” he said in his caption.
Milby’s sugar level as can be seen on his post was 525, which to most netizens is an alarming level.
“It’s really quite high. Be careful. And see your doctor so he can prescribe you the right medication for Type 2 diabetes,” said one fan.
“I’m also a diabetic but I never reach that 525mg/d. It’s so high and alarming. Maybe it’s your lifestyle, eating so much sweets, high fatty foods, etc. You should consult a doctor more often and check your blood sugar always,” one concerned supporter commented.
Dimples Romana unleashes
evil side in ‘High Street’
After playing coy about her real identity, netizens were caught by surprise when Dimples Romana’s Tori revealed her evil personality bolstered with a hidden agenda in High Street, which airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5.
Although Tori’s relationship with the convicted criminal, William (Mon Confiado), is still unclear, it was finally revealed that Tori is indeed the mastermind who carefully plotted the escape of William from his hospital arrest, as well as the ongoing misfortunes involving Sky (Andrea Brillantes).
As Tori continues her evil schemes with the help of her accomplices, Wesley and Nikki (Harvey Bautista and AC Bonifacio), she plans to keep her real identity a secret to Tania (Angel Aquino), her employee and the mother of Sky, who is completely blindsided by Tori’s acts of kindness.