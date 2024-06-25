Dominic Roque quashes romance rumor with Kathryn Bernardo

Reacting to a Facebook post, Dominic Roque said that there’s no romance brewing between him and Kathryn Bernardo.

“Kapatid ko po yan. Bros (She is a sibling. Bros).”

That was Roque’s curt reply to a Facebook post where talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz talked about some people asking him about the real score between Roque and Bernardo.

“May nagtanong sa akin dahil madalas daw ang sightings kina Dominic Roque at Kathryn Bernardo (Someone asked because of the numerous sightings of Dominic Roque and Kathryn Bernardo),” said Diaz in the post.

Diaz said he was asked if the actor was courting Daniel Padilla’s ex-girlfriend.

Seemingly clueless, Diaz sad that as far as he’s concerned, the two are just “best of friends.”