DMW padlocks MisOr recruiter

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday, 25 June shut down a travel agency in Initao, Misamis Oriental for alleged illegal recruitment.

The establishment, Jonieza Joy Travel and Tours Agency and Consultancy reportedly promised to deploy workers in countries like Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Romania, Croatia, Malta, Greece, Canada, UK, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

The closure of the recruitment agency stemmed from complaints by members of the Filipino community in Poland.

Recruits were promised a monthly salary of P35,000 to P40,000 with bonuses, night shift differential, free medical exam and food allocations and deployment to their destination country in five to eight months in exchange for P190,000 and P230,000 in processing and placement fees.

The DMW also recommended the cancellation of the business permit of the travel agency as well as the revocation of its registration with the Department of Trade and Industry.

The owners and employees of the travel and recruitment agency will face charges of illegal recruitment committed by a syndicate with penalties of from P2 million to P5 million and life imprisonment.

Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the DMW will provide free-legal assistance for the victims of the travel agency. They can also reach-out to the DMW-Regional Office X in Cagayan De Oro or the DMW-MWPB through their Facebook page and through the DMW’s email at mwpb@dmw.gov.ph.

It was 11th establishment closed by DMW for illegal recruitment.