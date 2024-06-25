Dapper men of Cebu

“Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” said the Italian High Renaissance polymath Leonardo da Vinci.

Meanwhile, the Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde once stated, “You can never be overdressed or overeducated.”

On the other hand, French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, one of the foremost designers of our century, famously declared, “Fashions fade, style is eternal.”

“Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them,” opined another fashion luminary in the name of Marc Jacobs, an American designer who heads his own eponymous line.

Finally, a strong statement comes from American director, actor, writer, producer and magician Orson Welles, who is considered as one of the most influential filmmakers of all time: “Style is knowing who you are, what you want to say, and not giving a damn.”

But for the general public, men’s fashion revolves around the dapper gentleman, somebody who is refined, polished, graceful and exudes self-confidence.

The main companions of a dapper gentleman are the classic suit, a well-pressed shirt, a choice necktie, detailed cuff links, a simple leather belt, bespoke pants and classy shoes. Grooming the hair and nails, plus a well-shaven beard and slick moustache are essential. The look is not complete without a signature cologne, a low-key watch, well-fitting shades and a folding wallet.

They stand out in a crowd, leaving a lasting impression on whoever he encounters.

Internally, dressing dapper projects an image of self-respect, self-worth and self-assurance. In all, it is someone who is excellently put together.

Let’s meet some of Cebu’s dapper men in their own style.