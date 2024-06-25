Coronel shines bright on Day 1 of PVL Combine

Day 1 of the inaugural Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft Combine saw all 47 hopefuls participate in individual drills to impress team representatives at Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday.

All draft aspirants underwent anthropometry for body measurements, as well as strength, jump, speed and agility, anaerobic, and speed endurance tests.

Former De La Salle University setter Julia Coronel impressed with her leaping abilities, topping the standard vertical jump at 27.78 inches, and placing second in the vertical jump with approach and standing broad jump, with distances of 316.0 centimeters and 248.9 cm, respectively.

Thea Gagate, projected as the first overall pick by ZUS Coffee, led in height at 189 cm and wingspan at 185 cm. She also ranked first in the vertical jump with approach, tallying 317.0 cm.

The shortest draft applicant is Lian Macasiray, a former libero from DLSU-Dasmariñas who stands at 148 cm tall.

Meanwhile, Brock University alum Aleiah Torres, a libero, excelled in several tests, achieving a group-best 50 reps in the one-minute pushup and recording the fastest time in the modified agility T-test with 5.98 seconds.

Setter Angelica Alcantara of Adamson University was the fastest in the 60-meter shuttle run, completing the course in just 14.01 seconds.

Pierre Abellana, a wing spiker from University of Santo Tomas, also performed well, leading in pushups (43 reps), standing vertical jump (25.0 inches), and 60m shuttle run (14.35 seconds).

The inaugural rookie draft is set for July 8 at the Novotel Ibis Styles, the official venue partner of the country's only professional volleyball league.

During the morning session, where 11 free agents showcased their skills for direct hiring consideration, Mer Jauculan, formerly of Strong Group, stood out.

Jauculan, a 5-foot-4 spiker, topped five of the six tests, including 50 reps in the one-minute push-up, 32.18 inches in the standing vertical jump, 265 cm in the standing broad jump, 6.67 seconds in the modified agility t-test, and 14.34 seconds in the 60-meter shuttle run.

Other participating free agents included Judith Abil, Jan Cane, Chumcee Caole, Lhara Clavano, Dana Del Rosario, Cathrina Dizon, Sheeka Espinosa, Elaine Juanillo, Pia Sarmiento, and Menchie Tubiera.

Three free agents were absent on Day 1.

Day 2 on Wednesday will see all the draft hopefuls and free agents compete in scrimmage matches.