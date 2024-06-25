Celebrating sisterhood

Gap has collaborated with California clothing label DÔEN to launch a collection of women’s apparel and accessories.

The limited-edition collection blends DÔEN’s feminine interpretation with Gap’s iconic styles. The partnership brings together sisters Lily and Ruby Aldridge, who express multidimensional feminine style.

“Gap partners with brands that champion originality and use fashion as a powerful form of self-expression,” Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive officer of Gap, said.

“Our collaboration with DÔEN celebrates a feminine aesthetic brought to life through some of our most-loved essentials. I can’t wait to welcome DÔEN fans to the Gap family to experience our product in a fresh new way.”

“The timeless and iconic nature of the Gap brand is so inspiring to both Katherine and me. We wore the brand endlessly as children,” Margaret Kleveland, co-founder and chief executive officer of DÔEN, said.

Katherine Kleveland, co-founder and chief commercial officer of DÔEN, added “It’s been a dream to watch our collections, so rooted in nostalgia and femininity, reimagined through the classic Gap lens. As with all our DÔEN designs, the collaboration pieces were designed to be loved, worn in, and passed down — and we’re beyond excited to partner with Gap to be able to offer this to an engaged global community.”

Fronting the campaign is model Lily Aldridge and her sister, model and singer Ruby Aldridge. Shot by Dan Martensen, the photography and accompanying campaign film showcase playful moments between sisters Lily and Ruby Aldrige who value the freedom of self-expression through personal style.

Shop Gap at SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, or online at gap.com.ph.