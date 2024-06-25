CCG vessels swarm 30 nautical miles from Masinloc — fishers' group

A fishers' group lamented that the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels have been swarming parts of the South China Sea within 30 nautical miles from the shores of Masinloc, Zambales.

New Masinloc Fisherman’s Association president Leonardo Cuaresma said the CCG’s presence in the area discouraged fishermen from going farther than 30 nautical miles out to the sea.

“Sa ngayon nga 'yung kanilang mga barko ay nakakapagpatrolya na sila hanggang 30 milyahe mula dito sa pampang. Natatanaw na po namin ‘yung barko nila (As of now, their vessels are patrolling from up to 30 miles from the shore. We can see their ships from here),” he said in interview on Dobol B TV on Monday

Cuaresma said the CCG vessels were getting nearer to the Philippine waters from their previous positions in the Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

He noted the number of Filipino fishermen going into the shoal has decreased due to the CCG’s intensified patrolling in the area.

“Kaya 'yung regular na pumapalaot diyan ngayon sa Bajo de Masinloc — may dalawang bangka na meron pong 50 mangingisda na pumupunta dati diyan — sa ngayon po dahil sa matindi ang kanilang pagbabantay sa bahura ng ating karagatan ay hindi na sila ngayon bumabalik,” he said.

Cuaresma added the fishermen were even threatened by the CCG’s reported harassment against the Philippine Coast Guard.

“Unang-una, nakikita natin 'yung nangyayari ngayon na totoong mapanganib po ang pangyayari na talagang hina-harass na po nila 'yung ating mga mangingisda at maging 'yung ating Philippine Coast Guard,” he pointed out.

Also, Cuaresma said the CCG has further deployed vessels surrounding almost the entire Bajo de Masinloc since China's implementation of the “no trespassing” policy in the South China Sea.

“Mula po noong June 15 ay matindi na ‘yung kanilang pagbabantay at talagang napaikutan na nila 'yung Bajo de Masinloc,” he stressed.

According to Cuaresma, Masinloc fishermen can go fishing only up to 100 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc unlike before when they could go near the triangular coral reef formation, where they used to enjoy the rich marine resources in the shoal.

Bajo de Masinloc is located 124 nautical miles east of Zambales, lying within the200-nautical mile Philippine exclusive economic zone, and has been a traditional fishing ground for Filipino fishermen as affirmed by the 2016 arbitral ruling.