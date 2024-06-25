Ban on Pinoy workers in Kuwait lifted

After over a year of a deployment ban to Kuwait, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced plans to resume deploying Filipinos to that country.

Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the decision follows a series of discussions between Kuwaiti authorities and the DMW, facilitated by Undersecretary Bernard Olalia who is currently in Kuwait.

The Philippines halted the deployment of domestic workers to Kuwait in February 2023 following the murder of Jullebee Ranara. She was killed on 21 January 2023 by the 17-year-old son of her employer.

In May 2023, Kuwaiti authorities instituted a ban on the deployment of all types of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), including skilled workers, to their country.

Cacdac said the Philippines and Kuwait have reached an agreement to allow the deployment of Filipino workers to the country. However, the deployment is limited to domestic workers with work experience.

Safeguards for Filipino workers were discussed in the negotiations with the Kuwaitis such as the whitelisting and blacklisting of Filipino recruitment agencies deploying OFWs to Kuwait; implementing an electronic payment of salaries to address concerns of non-payment and delayed payment of wages; and the appointment of a welfare officer to monitor and report on assistance to OFWs.

A joint Philippines-Kuwait working group will be formed to discuss all the issues and concerns regarding the resumption of OFW’ deployment to Kuwait.

Cacdac said the DMW will need time to work on the new regulations before deploying OFWs to Kuwait.

“We just need some time to work on the regulations, the issuances pertaining to the resumption of deployment for skilled, newly hired workers and with respect to domestic workers for those with work experience. So that would give or take two weeks to one month to set up the necessary regulations along these lines,” Cacdac said.

However, Cacdac clarified that the DMW has not yet set a timeline for the actual deployment of OFWs or determined the number of Filipino workers required in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, he affirmed that the DMW will pursue legal liabilities and civil actions on behalf of Ranara’s family.

“We know that the perpetrator was convicted to 16 years, but that’s not the complete justice we want because there is still a civil action pending. Right now, we’re working with the lawyers and the family of Jullibee, and the filing of civil actions for damages is currently underway,” Cacdac said.