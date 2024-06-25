Bag bandit

Some American flyers suffered more than inconvenience from two separate airlines.

Three black men reportedly sued American Airlines in May for alleged discriminatory treatment during their flight in January.

Based on their lawsuit, the three were among eight passengers who were ordered to leave the plane when it was about to take off in Phoenix. A flight attendant triggered the order after smelling a bad odor on board, Sky News reported.

The complainants claimed they were targeted because of their race after the airline offered to book them on a different flight. They were allowed to reboard one hour later, however, because there was no other available flight, according to Sky News.

In another incident, Spirit Airlines passenger Paola Garcia’s luggage did not come out of the baggage chute after she touched down at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

Garcia said she waited “at least two hours” before giving up hope of seeing her luggage on the baggage carousel, the New York Post reported. Spirit Airlines employees assured Garcia her bag would be sent to her house and she went home.

The missing bag contained a personal MacBook and two Apple watches. One of the watches started pinging to Garcia’s smartphone indicating its location to be nearby.

Garcia went to where the ping was coming from — the home of Junior Bazile, who worked in the retail store Paradies Shops at the Fort Lauderdale airport, according to the New York Post, citing a report by Local 10.

When she found her suitcase there, Garcia called 911. Police arrested Bazile and charged him with grand theft.

More pieces of evidence that pinned down the thief were the pictures of Bazile rummaging through Garcia’s suitcase in the back of the store where he worked at the airport, NYP reported.