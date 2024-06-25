Avel Bacudio x iAcademy: A lesson on substance

“Kailangan natin mahalin ang kultura natin na pinamana sa atin ng ating mga ninuno, para mapamana din natin sa ating susunod na henerasyon (We must love the culture that had been passed on to us by our forebears, so we may also pass it on to the next generation).”

These are the words of wisdom by fashion designer Avel Bacudio at the recent talk called “iACADEMY: Merging Design, Business, Technology, Culture and Sustainability in Fashion.”

iACADEMY through its Fashion Design and Technology (FDT) program engages aspiring fashion professionals in methods of designing, communicating and conducting fashion business through its unique programs such as the school of design and arts co-teach, create, connect and build networking in the industry from the experts.

The renowned gamechanger who was named “Asia’s Most Influential Designer” at Mercedes Benz Style Asia Fashion Week in 2014 has shifted his designs to something rooted in Filipino culture and traditional fine craft. Bacudio uses natural fibers, handwoven fabrics and intricate stitch designs made by local weavers and artisanal communities — the weaves of the Bagobo, T’nalak by the T’boli, Lumban embroidery and Inabel from Ilocos Norte. The designer now transforms traditional heritage into contemporary artisanal creations for Filipinos.

Everyone has a sustainability story to tell. NEW, NOW, NEXT goes one-on-one with Avel Bacudio about how it started, its relevance and the future it holds in his life and career.

Daily Tribune (DT): What made you decide to create purposeful pieces, and why?

AB: After pandemic, I realized that a lot of things have changed and as a fashion designer, I saw the need to help our local weavers. I was inspired to design pieces using local fabrics. I created a vast collection of modern barongs, dresses, shirts, jackets, etc.

DT: Fashion today is all about sustainability. Can you give us an insight of the good work you’ve been doing?

AB: I took a couple of short courses at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology), New York and learned about sustainable fashion. With my passion to promote our local fabrics and weavers, I was privileged enough to be introduced to Secretary Renato Solidum and chairman Julius Leaño of DoST (Department of Science and Technology). I sat down with them and shared my knowledge on how we can improve our local fabrics so we can cater to the international market.

DT: Weaves are deep in our culture, but among the countless nationwide, which is your favorite and why?

AB: Philippine fabrics are different from each other due to the raw materials, unique textures, colors and patterns. They are also produced from the different parts of our country. I believe that each weave that makes up the fabric speaks of patience and love for their tradition and culture.

DT: How do you use weaves or incorporate them into your design?

AB: As a Filipino fashion designer, every time I create a piece, (I think) it should always reflect our history, culture and heritage. You will notice that in each piece, it has its own unique design and meaning. I also make sure that it caters to both local and international markets.

DT: What is your advocacy? And why?

AB: I advocate and support our local weavers and embroiderers. Also close to my heart are the children from Northern Luzon School for the Blind. NLAB is a school for abandoned children that are visually impaired.

DT: I’ve known you since the beginning of your career as a designer and proud of your success. How has Avel evolved through the decades of design profusion? What were the things that contributed to your success?

AB: In my younger days, I was known for designing streetwear. With years of experience traveling around the world, and with education and research, I believe I have evolved into a more sophisticated, mature and innovative designer. I adapt easily to change and trends, but make sure I maintain my classic, clean and elegant taste, which I am known for by my friends, followers and clients.

DT: What’s the most important thing you have learned from the fashion industry?

AB: The fashion industry taught me a lot of things ever since I started my career as a designer. I guess the most important thing I have learned throughout the years would be Philippine fashion. Our arts, culture and heritage and how it reflects in the works of our weavers and embroiders still fascinate me. Having gained these knowledge and skills, I decided to give back by sharing it with our fellowmen especially our younger generation. I have been collaborating with national and local government, as well as private sectors by participating in fashion shows, exhibits, conferences and school discussions.

DT: With regards to heritage, what do you think the local industry needs to move to the next level?

AB: First, I believe our local industry, especially the government, should support our local weavers and embroiderers. Secondly, we need help in promoting our local fabrics internationally, mass producing them for export. Lastly, we should be to educate and encourage the younger generation to get involved in the fashion industry.

DT: What are important values you can share with future designers and creatives?

AB: The value of nationalism. I am devoted, loyal and an advocate of my country’s arts, rich culture and heritage. I also value sharing and giving back. Anybody who knows me is familiar with my life story. A simple boy from the province of Buhi, Camarines Sur, who couldn’t afford a simple education and had to strive hard to finish fashion school. I love sharing my story to inspire people not to give up in pursuing their goals and dreams.

DT: Who is Avel Bacudio, the designer, now?

AB: I am AVEL who designs, creates pieces based on my inspiration and passion.

