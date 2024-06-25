Aguilar assures peaceful plebiscite

The local government of Las Piñas on Tuesday assured the city’s residents of a peaceful plebiscite slated on 29 June 2024 to determine the territorial boundaries of the city’s 20 barangays.

Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda Aguilar said that they have already coordinated with the Las Piñas City Police under Colonel Sandro Tafalla to ensure the safety and security of ballot boxes.

She added that close monitoring of the process will be conducted in collaboration with the Commission on Elections.

Meantime, Vice Mayor April Aguilar stressed the importance of resident participation in the plebiscite, where voters will decide on City Ordinance 1941-23 Series of 2023, which defines the territorial boundaries of the city’s 20 barangays.

The ordinance aligns with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ cadastral survey completed in March 2015.

The vice mayor Aguilar reminded residents of the city-wide gun ban in effect until 6 July and the liquor ban on 28 and 29 June.