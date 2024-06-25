AFP confirms CCG's 'monster ship' sighted near BRP Sierra Madre

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed on Tuesday that a large China Coast Guard vessel passed near the country's military outpost, BRP Sierra Madre, at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, a week after an intense confrontation between Filipino navy crew members and Chinese coast guards in the area.

The presence of the 12,000-ton China Coast Guard 5901, the world's largest coast guard ship also known as “The Monster” ship, was first monitored by maritime security analyst, Sea Light director Ray Powell on Monday.

“I would classify this as an intrusive patrol, intended to send a message of China’s jurisdiction over these areas and its maritime dominance,” Powell said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The AFP said the deployment of the CCG vessel, heading north of the area, "is part of a broader pattern of intrusive patrols aimed at asserting unlawful claims over areas within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone."

The AFP noted it "remains vigilant and steadfast" in its mission to upholding international maritime laws, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"We emphasize that such actions by the CCG are illegal, coercive, and contrary to the spirit of maintaining peace and stability in the region," it added.

The country's military forces vowed to report and continue monitoring any developments in the WPS.

"We call on all nations to respect international law and to refrain from actions that escalate tensions in the WPS," it urged.