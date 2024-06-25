80-M Korean Won intercepted at NAIA

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Tuesday reported that its operatives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) intercepted two passengers from South Korea carrying at least 80,000,000 South Korean Won at the NAIA Terminal 1.

Initial reports disclosed that the undeclared currency — which amounts to P3,221,120 when converted — was found in the hand-carry luggage of the two passengers arriving from Incheon on Philippine Airlines flight PR467.

BoC assistant deputy collector for Passenger Services Mark Almase said the passengers failed to declare the money on their customs e-travel declaration or the customs declaration form.

“X-ray Inspection Project personnel flagged the hand-carry bags during routine screening, leading to the discovery of the undeclared currency,” Almase said.

The BoC has confiscated the money.

Almase also clarified that the passengers have the right to file an appeal with the Customs Law Division if they have a legitimate reason for not declaring the currency.