3 most wanted persons nabbed

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Tuesday that its operatives arrested at least three individuals believed to be most wanted persons in separate operations conducted on 14 and 24 June 2024.

QCPD director Brigadier General Redrico Maranan disclosed that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) apprehended a certain Joezer Gamboa — listed as the district’s No. 4 most wanted — at his residence in Barangay Pasong Tamo last 14 June.

Authorities said that Gamboa had a pending warrant of arrest for rape issued by Branch 229 of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

Meantime, personnel from the Kamuning Police Station (PS 10) on 24 June arrested a certain Angkayah Adun — the station’s No. 6 most wanted — at the PS 10 Custodial Facility. Adun had a warrant of arrest for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, issued by Branch 79 of the Quezon City RTC.

On the same day, operatives from the Project 6 Police Station (PS 15) apprehended Rey Cardenis Rizalon, the station’s No. 8 most wanted, at the PS 15 Custodial Facility. The suspect had a pending warrant of arrest for robbery issued by Branch 87 of the Quezon City RTC.

Maranan said the respective courts will be notified of the arrests. He commended the police for their continuous efforts against wanted persons in Quezon City.