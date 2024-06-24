Zus Coffee draws PVL Rookie Draft No. 1 pick

Luck smiled on Zus Coffee after earning the right for the top overall pick in the first-ever Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft in the lottery draw held Monday night at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong.



Holding a highest probability of getting the first selection in the Draft set on 8 July at the Novotel in Cubao based on the lottery format, the Thunderbelles were drawn first among the four bottom teams in the All-Filipino Conference participating the procedure supervised by league commissioner Sherwin Malonzo and the Games and Amusement Board representative Eliza Roman.



Zus Coffee is expected to take advantage of its order of selection to land projected No. 1 pick Thea Gagate of De La Salle University among the 47 aspirants who signed up for the Draft.



Capital1 took the second overall pick followed by Galeries Tower while Farm Fresh got the fourth pick.



Nxled will get the fifth pick overall followed by Akari, Cignal, PLDT, Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho and AFC champion Creamline.



The second round will have Zus Coffee taking the first pick followed by Capital1, Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh based on the reverse final standing of the previous conference where the worst team chooses first and the champion selects last.



Petro Gazz winger Brooke Van Sickle, Choco Mucho's Sisi Rondina and Cignal's Ces Molina drew the first to third picks, respectively, in the event.



A two-day Draft Combine where rookies and free agents get to showcase their wares in front of coaches and club scouts.



The Thunderbelles, who went winless in their debut in the AFC, were alloted four balls or 40 percent chance of taking the first selection.



The Solar Spikers, who finished 11th in the AFC, had three balls in the draw bowl while the Highrisers were given two. The Foxies had one.



Capital1 only notched one win in 11 outings in its maiden campaign while Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh both finished with 3-8 win-loss slates but the Foxies ended ninth in the standings.

