Will BarDa be the new Pinoy box-office heroes?

No one will believe anymore that the ticket prices are too exorbitant as the culprit for a dismal audience turnout. The Disney-Pixar franchise movie, Inside Out 2, slayed the Philippine box-office. Prior to this, the Thai movie, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, lured the Pinoys to movie houses, with viewers who watched having a cry fest, and its producers and distributors laughed their way to the bank.

I cannot help but wonder, will the team of BarDa, the portmanteau for the Barbie Forteza and David Licauco team-up, become the wonders and heroes of the Philippine box-office scene with That Kind of Love, slated for a nationwide cinema run this 10 July?

That BarDa magic

That Kind of Love poses as the biggest test to the charm, draw, lure and power the BarDa love team. Their partnership had its initial success via the surprise TV sensation, Zig Dulay’s Maria Clara at Ibarra. Forteza gave life to Clay, a modern-day miss transported inside the pages of Noli Me Tangere; and Fidel, a gentleman and ilustrado of San Diego — and that is how their love team was born.

Being their first movie together, it surely has its fair share of luck and Tinkerbell’s pixie dust and, of course, that endearing, kilig-inducing BarDa chemistry that now everyone will see on the silver screen.

The sophomore motion picture of director Catherine Camarillo has a gloss and sheen to it that reminds viewers of the VIVA Films movies of yore that always presented the way of life of Manila’s rich and famous. Adding more allure and eye candy to the movie, the land of the morning calm, South Korea is an integral to the movie’s narrative.

Speaking of narrative, its screenplay writer is Gen Z wonder girl Ellis Catrina, who surely knows what kind of delight and magic to put in her script to win over the audiences.

A more adult characterization of Forteza is another reason to watch this, as she plays Mila, a dating and love coach. Licauco flexes his bourgeoisie as Adam, a lovelorn gentleman looking for his one true North.

The road from being a business deal to romance and happily ever after is another hook of the movie that will surely appeal to romantics looking for a fresh treatment to the “we are of different backgrounds” trope.

Also, there are other interesting and relatable characters in the movie portrayed by Al Tantay, Arlene Muhlach, Karla Estrada, Divine Aucina, Ivan Carapiet and Jef Gaitan.

Forteza hopes for a bullish box-office outcome for the movie. “The main purpose why we are in this movie is to put out a truly good film. That we do our share in bringing to the cinemas quality Filipino films and dahil nga maganda ang kalidad at kwento nito, ma-e-enganyo ang mga Pilipino na manoood (because this film’s quality and storyline is good, Filipinos will be encouraged to watch it). Filipino-made films muna bago panoorin ang iba (Watch Filipino-made movoes before those of other countries). And I guarantee na (that) our movie is that kind of Filipino film na maganda at masarap panoorin (that is good and enjoyable to watch),” Forteza said.

Licauco added, “That Kind of Love is the movie na masaya at mas lalo mong ma-enjoy (that is more enjoyable) if you watch inside a cinema. With your friends and loved ones with you, having a wonderful time kasi nga (because) Mila and Adam are two people na (that) can be your best friends — individuals you admire and know from a distance but you root for and support and are protective of them. And the kilig (thrills) and feels of the duo are genuine, kaya (so) to go along with their romantic ride, ang saya at kilig talaga (it’s really happy and thrilling).”

In time, we will all know if Barbie Forteza and David Licauco are indeed the new Pinoy box-office heroes. Let us give their movie the chance to shine and spread the good word about it.

That Kind of Love is produced by Pocket Media Productions, Inc., Pocket Media Films and Happy Infinite Productions Inc., and distributed by Regal Entertainment Inc.