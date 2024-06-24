TIME cites PBBM

In an article published on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, TIME magazine noted how Marcos, after two years in office, had stabilized the Philippine economy as it emerged from Covid-19 and has stood up to Beijing on the international stage that emboldened other countries to follow international law.

“Bongbong has stood steadfast against Chinese aggression in the disputed South China Sea and bolstered his nation’s alliance with the US in the face of rising tensions in our region and the world, as he said last May,” read Marcos’ short profile as written by TIME correspondent Charlie Campbell.

The inclusion of President Marcos Jr. in TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2024,” is a remarkable recognition of his relentless drive in advancing the interests of his country and securing a brighter future for all Filipinos.

Bongbong’s TIME feat is an affirmation that the 31 million who campaigned and voted for him in the May 2022 elections made the right choice.

Marcos’ efforts to attract foreign investments have bolstered the Philippine economy, driving jobs creation, stimulating growth and fostering prosperity among his people in the cities and the countryside.

His comprehensive economic blueprint has yielded gains in addressing unemployment and underemployment. His economic agenda has prioritized development and pursued inclusive growth across the country.

Being named among the world’s best and brightest and being announced to global knowledge as among the most influential is something that makes every Filipino proud of his President.

TIME’s recognition is an inspiration to Bongbong as he starts his third year in office this 1 July 2024.

TIME magazine started coming up with the list of “TIME’s 100” in 1999. But it only became an annual feature beginning in 2004.

It recognizes not just the most popular or most powerful figures, but also persons who have made a major impact on the world, whether positive or negative. The list has five categories: leaders and revolutionaries; builders and titans; artists and entertainers; scientists and thinkers; and heroes and icons.

Marcos was listed among the leaders category along with Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexis Navalny, Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Taiwan President-elect William Lai, Argentina President Javier Milei, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, World Bank Group president Ajay Banga, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Chinese Premier Li Quiang, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, among others.

“Build, Better, More (BBM)” is the infrastructure program of the Marcos administration.

The program for 2023 to 2028 includes 198 high-impact infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) throughout the Philippines at an overall investment cost of P8.8 trillion. Of the 198 IFPs, 124 are entirely new projects while the other 74 projects are taken from the previous ‘Build, Build, Build‘ (BBB) program.

The bulk of the BBM program consists of projects that promote physical connectivity involving IFPs with an indicative investment requirement of P7.053 trillion. Of the 123 IFPs on physical connectivity, 24 are rail infrastructure projects (P3.2 trillion), 52 are air transport (P1.1 trillion), 25 are urban transportation projects (P582.3 billion), and five are maritime projects (P209.4 billion).

The following visionary projects of President Marcos Jr. constitute a portion of the 198 high-impact infrastructure flagship projects that when completed would project the Philippines as an economic power:

1. Metro Manila Subway; 2. The New Manila International Airport; 3. Mindanao Railway Project; 4. Laoag International Airport; 5. Davao City International Airport Expansion Project; 6. Metro Manila Railway Transport (MRT 3); 7. North South Commuter Railway: 8. Davao City Bypass Construction Project; 9. Central Luzon Link Expressway; 10. Davao City River Bridge; 11. San Ramon Newport Project; and 12. General Santos Greenfield. Residential Project.