SPD ‘warrant day’ nabs 71 suspects

The Southern Police District (SPD) revealed on Monday that at least 71 individuals who were wanted by law were apprehended by operatives from the police force during a 12-hour anti-criminality operation in southern Metro area.

SPD director P/Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Rosete said that the operation was part of the police agency’s 20th Warrant Day.

He explained that the planned operation targeted three categories of wanted persons — Top Most Wanted Persons (TMWP), Most Wanted Persons (MWP) and Other Wanted Persons (OWP).

In targeting the Top Most Wanted Persons, Makati City Police Station conducted 1 operation, resulting in one arrest, while the Taguig CPS executed one operation with one arrest.

Meantime, the Pasay CPS carried out three operations which led to three individuals nabbed, while the Muntinlupa CPS completed one operation which resulted into an arrest.

The Las Piñas CPS, on the other hand, conducted three operations resulting to three arrests while the Parañaque CPS executed two operations which led to two individuals arrested.

For the Most Wanted Persons, Taguig CPS arrested two individuals, while the Pasay CPS nabbed seven suspects.

The Muntinlupa CPS also recorded nine individuals apprehended, while the Las Piñas CPS arrested five individuals.

Meantime, the Parañaque CPS arrested four individuals while the District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) nabbed two suspects.

During the 20th Warrant Day of the SPD, several long-hiding criminals were successfully apprehended.