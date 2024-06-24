Smooth, care-free ride via Mobility app

Technological innovations can turn long road drives significantly smoother, according to a Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) official.

The advancements bring all the necessary information within a fingertip, ensuring that journeys are more convenient and efficient.

MPTC innovation arm MPT Mobility is now bridging motorists plying through tollways with a one-stop-shop smartphone app that would reduce travel hassles through the MPT Drivehub app.

In an interview in the DAILY TRIBUNE’s online show Business Sense, MPT Drivehub vice president Gines Barot shared functions within the app since its launch in 2022 and new contents that provide assistance to motorists.

Features such as the RFID loading and balance checking can be done through push notification reminders if your load wallet is insufficient. Real-time traffic alerts, and 24/7 direct roadside emergency assistance, among others, are also available.

The app can be used in accessing North Luzon Expressway, Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway, Cavite Expressway, Cavite-Laguna Expressway, and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

“MPT mobility is redefining mobility beyond the traditional transportation, so we are ensuring that we are able to provide inside full data and different digital services. As the leader in smart urban mobility, MPT Mobility through MPT Drivehub continues to provide different solutions and products that elevates the experience of our expressway users, making traveling more convenient for them, something that they look forward to,” he said.

Oriented to customers

“So we continue to listen to our customers and see what else we can provide them moving forward to ease up and even improve their experience on a daily basis while they’re driving,” Barot added.

He explained that the app also has a built-in toll fee calculator for drivers to determine the exact amount in their RFID topup. The app also marks stops for refueling or emergencies.

“There is a toll calculator. If they wish to check first how much balance they need to prepare if they enter and exit these specific locations. There is also a rest stop locator. So should anyone wish to stop in any of the gasoline stations in NLEX, for example, and to get some rest,” Barot added.

“They can just prepare in advance to find out what restaurants are there. If they needed to shop, what are the shops available there? So we have those basic features aside from that we also just added in-app balance notification,” he quipped.

Gines also mentioned that MPT Mobility plans to integrate accessing insurance policies. Such feature will offer app users coverage on demand.

“We are about to add the insurance. So it will be easy for us. You can just access through Drivehub and choose the CTPL or comprehensive insurance or personal accident insurance, and purchase it directly from there,” Barot indicated.

According to Barot, user can give feedback that is integral to the app’s operations and continuous development.

The company regularly conducts surveys and face-to-face sessions with the community to better understand and identify the additional features needed.

By continuously integrating new features based on user feedback, the app not only meets the current needs of travelers but also anticipates and addresses future challenges.