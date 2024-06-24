Sheraton, Landers to build branches in CdO

CAGAYAN DE ORO city — Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy announced over the weekend that a hotel chain and an established one-stop shop commercial establishment signified their plans to build their branches in this city.

In his weekly program “Ang Inyong Alagad,” the mayor said during a recent visit in Manila a businessman friend assured him of plans to build a Sheraton hotel branch in Cagayan de Oro City.

‘The Sheraton-Mactan hotel was already finished along with the Sheraton hotel in Bohol, so he assured him that the city is next,” Mayor Uy said.

He also confirmed that Landers Superstore will soon be built in the city.

Uy earlier announced the entry of Landers Superstore in the city last month.

He said he was visited by Landers management who told him about plans to develop a three-hectare property in the city for their business.

Two Landers Superstore branches were already set up in the cities of Cebu and Davao. “I asked City Engineer office headed by Rosanna Rodriguez whether the property shown to me by Landers is free from flooding,” he said.

Uy made the announcements barely a week after he delivered his second City Mayor’s Annual Report at the Aquilino Pimentel Jr. International Convention Center.

In his address, the mayor pointed to the expansion of major malls and stores in the city along with the entry of luxury hotels and stores.

He said City Hall has issued 5,414 new business permits which signified business confidence in his administration at City Hall while revenue collection went up to P5.6 billion last year.