Shamcey Supsup-Lee on life’s simple joys

Shamcey Supsup-Lee, architect and Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up, shared how her views on life’s simple joys contributed to the success of her career.

“For me, happiness is all about the choices we make, big or small. As an architect, my main goal is to help my clients choose only the best, from helping them build their dream home to turning it into a space filled with happiness, whether they are spending time together at home or even while they’re doing their chores. I make sure that I recommend products or appliances that best suit their needs,” she said.

When asked for advice on seeking genuine happiness, Supsup-Lee shared, “Don’t go looking for happiness in other people or things. Happiness comes from within. Yes, our family, friends and jobs can make us happy, but at the end of the day, it’s up to us.”

The video series by Midea Philippines solidifies the company’s commitment to highlighting small, joyful moments experienced at home or in life. The initiative features individuals who have discovered simple yet genuine happiness in their everyday lives, all while embracing a deeper understanding of success.

The succeeding episodes will feature a variety of content creators and personalities from different fields, according to Anna Marie Alejandro, general manager of Concepcion Midea Inc. Philippines.

View Supsup-Lee’s episode at https://fb.watch/sydGiO-h5u/.