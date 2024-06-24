Seize opportunities, BBM urges Mindanao players

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told stakeholders in Mindanao on Monday to seize the opportunities to further develop the region through unity and constructive dialogue.

During the BARMM Mayors Conference at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on Monday, Marcos said that the region has the potential to grow with the help of its local leaders.

Because of current investments in the province, Marcos said there are businesses looking to conduct business in Mindanao.

“There are so many things we can do. There’s so much opportunity. And that is why I am very optimistic. As long as we are united. As long as we understand each other. As long as we have a system to solve our problems. As long as we have that and we understand each other,” Marcos said.

“All of these opportunities here now are available to us. It’s up to us to take advantage, to grab the opportunity. Let’s not let it slip away. The opportunity may never come back. But grab that opportunity now… The only way to do it is to work together and to understand one another,” Marcos added.