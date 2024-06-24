Sara’s DepEd exit boon or bane?

Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Cabinet was just as surprising as her decision to slide down and be Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s running mate in the 2022 national elections despite dominating pre-poll surveys.

Her split with the President on several issues, including the government reopening peace talks with communist rebels and an ongoing investigation into her father’s deadly drug war by the International Criminal Court, has blown apart the UniTeam that catapulted the duo to victory in 2022.

The Marcos administration’s efforts to amend the Constitution, many believe, created the biggest cleavage between the country’s two most prominent political families.

Despite the fireworks, Sara has tried to remain neutral, even as her father’s attacks on the President have continued. She was the only member of the Duterte family to appear with Marcos when the President visited flood-hit areas of Mindanao recently.

Sara’s decision to step down has sparked a significant debate regarding its impact on the Department of Education (DepEd) and raised questions about its potential consequences on the education sector.

On one hand, Sara Duterte’s departure from the Cabinet could be seen as a boon for the DepEd. With the focus shifting away from political positions, there may be an opportunity for new leadership to emerge within the department.

This could also bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a renewed commitment to improving the quality of education in the Philippines. Moreover, Sara Duterte’s resignation may help reduce political interference in the affairs of the DepEd, allowing the agency to operate more independently and effectively.

Her resignation could also lead to a more transparent and accountable education system. Without the influence of a high-profile political figure like the Vice President, there may be less room for nepotism, favoritism, and corruption within the department. This could create a more level playing field for students, teachers, and school administrators, ensuring that resources are allocated fairly and equitably to benefit the entire education sector.

Additionally, Sara’s resignation may pave the way for greater collaboration and partnerships within the education sector. By stepping down from her political roles, Sara Duterte could potentially focus on advocacy work, philanthropic initiatives, or other endeavors that support and enhance the education system. This could open doors to partnerships among the government, private sector, civil society, and international organizations to work together towards common goals in education reform and development.

However, it is important to consider too the potential drawbacks of her resignation on the DepEd. One concern is the loss of her influence and connections within the government. As a prominent political figure, Sara may have had the ability to advocate for increased funding, policy changes, and other resources that are crucial for the advancement of education in the Philippines. Her absence from the political arena could create a void that may be challenging to fill.

Furthermore, Sara’s resignation could also disrupt ongoing initiatives and projects within the department. If she was involved in key decision-making processes or spearheading specific programs, her departure may result in delays, setbacks, or changes in direction that could impact the overall effectiveness of the department. This could potentially hinder progress towards achieving educational goals and targets set by the government.

In all, Sara Duterte’s resignation from the Cabinet presents both opportunities and challenges for the Education portfolio. While her departure may bring about positive changes such as new leadership, increased transparency, and collaboration opportunities, it also raises concerns about the loss of influence, disruptions to ongoing initiatives, and potential gaps in leadership.

It will be essential for the government, education stakeholders, and the public to closely monitor the impact of Sara Duterte’s resignation and work together to ensure that the education sector continues to progress and thrive in the years to come.