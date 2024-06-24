‘Running Man’ leads July Phl concert K-scene

Running Man, the longest-running variety act in South Korea, is poised to triumphantly return to Manila, promising yet another remarkable experience. Running Man “Run 2 U” in Manila is proudly presented by Pulp Live World. It is slated to take place on 6 July at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We will be back,” said Yoo Jae-suk last year. Featuring the beloved hosts Jee Seok-jin, Yu Jae-seok, Kim Jong-kook, HAHA, Song Ji-hyo and Yang Se-chan, this event promises to be an extraordinary celebration of the show’s monumental achievement — reaching recently its 700th episode milestone.

Running Man has been captivating fans worldwide for more than 10 years with its thrilling games, witty quips and unrivaled entertainment. The variety program’s awards show how well-liked and high-caliber it continues to be.

Its vast list of accomplishments includes winning the Best Entertainment Program at the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards and the 2019 StarHub Favorite Variety Show. In 2023, it was recognized as the Program of the Year at the SBS Entertainment Awards.

The cast and crew’s dedication has also been recognized with awards like the Best Teamwork Award at the 12th SBS Entertainment Awards. Throughout its run, Running Man has welcomed a plethora of special guest stars, further enhancing its charm and excitement.

From K-pop sensations like BTS and Blackpink to global icons such as Tom Cruise and Manny Pacquiao, the show has consistently delivered memorable moments and surprises.

Prepare to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment. Ticket prices: VIP Standing A, B, C, D (P12,000), VIP Seated (P12,500), Lower Box A (P10,000), Lower Box B (P8,000), Upper Box A (P7,000), Upper Box B (P6,000), Upper Box C (P5,0000), General Admission (P4,000) and Generic Admission (P3,000). Fans can anticipate interactive games, special performances by the hosts and plenty of surprises.