PSA Forum to tackle cycling

Series 2 of the Go For Gold Race takes the spotlight in Tuesday’s session of the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Go For Gold founder Jeremy Go and lady commissaire Sunshine Vallejos will grace the public sports program to talk about the 30 June race to be held at the City De Mare in Cebu.

Series 1 of the cycling race was held last March at the New Clark City in Pampanga.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m.

The weekly Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/Philippine

SportswritersAssociation, and also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.