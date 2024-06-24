Prime Z opens with SWAT in battle gear 'mascots', sans DTI permit?

Attendees and spectators of the recent soft opening of Prime Z were overwhelmed upon seeing Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, in full battle gear, serving as "model, mascot or endorser" of the newbie company.

They said that it's not common that the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s SWAT team appears, "in all their glory," in a private event not even related to the peace and order program of the community.

The spectators also said that the Prime Z Entrepreneurs Inc.'s opening can be likened to a military drill due to the presence of the SWAT team, wherein the firm is into a marketing business.

They said that they are wondering whether the elite PNP force can now be rented as mascots or security providers to a private company or event, or could even become the company's endorser.

Some observers divulged that Prime Z, despite having secured a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration, it has allegedly no permit from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), which is a basic requirement in its type of operations.

They further claimed that the company is engaged in the selling and distribution of “high risk food product,” or those could easily cause food poisoning as per list of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The observers are asking the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., whether the SWAT activities at the Prime Z event is still part of the PNP mandate.