Pope Francis grants pontifical coronation to Sampaloc patroness

Pope Francis has granted canonical coronation to the image of the Our Lady of Loreto, patroness of Sampaloc, Manila.

The image is enshrined in the Archdiocese of Our Lary of Loreto in Sampaloc.

Rector Fr. Enrico Adoviso on Sunday, 23 June, announced the pontifical coronation of the Marian image.

The annoucement came over two months after Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila asked for the special crowning of the image.

The news was relayed to the shrine by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments in a letter dated 6 May.

Adoviso, the shrine’s rector, said the canonical coronation of the Marian image will be held on her feast day on 10 December.

The pontifical coronation, he added, will be led by Archbishop Charles Brown, apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, and Cardinal Advincula.

Just last 1 December, the four centuries-old Marian statue received an episcopal coronation from the Manila archbishop.

In March 2023, the Manila City government declared Our Lady of Loreto as the official “Patroness of Sampaloc” because of her long-standing cultural and religious significance to the community.