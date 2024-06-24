Pope Francis fires back at Archbishop Vigano

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, considered one of the most virulent critics of Pope Francis, gave this formal announcement: “The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has informed me, with a simple email, of the initiation of an extrajudicial penal trial against me, with the accusation of having committed the crime of schism and charging me with having denied the legitimacy of Pope Francis, of having broken communion with Him, and of having rejected the Second Vatican Council.” (PNA, 22 June 2024)

These serious charges against Vigano, former Vatican ambassador to the US, could easily have him defrocked or excommunicated. For more than two decades, perhaps not wanting to go down to his level, Pope Francis simply smiled in silence as Vigano took regular potshots at him. Vigano must have been squirming over Pope Francis’s silence.

The more Vigano was ignored, the more frequent and more poignant were his tirades. He perhaps wanted Francis to retaliate and open himself, in the process, to complex debates. However, the papal silence gave Francis a psychological victory.

The last straw came when Vigano demanded that Francis resign, labeling him a “liberal servant of Satan.” All hell broke loose at the Vatican at that point. But it was perhaps the accumulation of his past “crimes” that was the real cause. That insidious statement drew the ire of Francis, who broke his “silence” by having Vigano charged by the DDF, the most powerful Vatican office which deals with such issues.

But in truth, the Vatican should perhaps be gentler with the aging 87-year-old prelate. For many, even among those who frown on his tirades, it may be better for the Vatican to forgive than to punish Vigano.

Leaving the old man alone, whose image has been tarnished forever even before the trial could begin, is perhaps the better option for the Vatican, Vigano and Francis, for everyone. After all, we have forgotten the medieval notorious Inquisition which, by the way, is the roots of the DDF.

The blade of the sword facing the victim has another blade facing the accuser. The politics of martyrdom dictates that Vigano may even emerge a champion of the Conservatives, if he is declared guilty and defrocked or excommunicated. A guilty verdict may catapult Vigano to “infamous fame,” a term now gaining popularity in our complex world of conflicts.

The schism or “apostasy” or civil war within the Vatican was prophesied by Our Lady of Fatima, which may raise havoc within the Vatican. Are we now seeing it unfolding with the canon trial of Vigano? Does it coincide with the beginnings of the era of tribulations predicted in the Bible?

Conservatives versus Liberals

The “war” between Conservatives and Liberals began centuries ago, revolving around complex theological issues such as Liturgy, Dogma, and of course politics. They are forever irreconcilable like oil and water. Vigano is not even an “ultra-conservative.” He is labeled as “wildly conservative,” or “ultra-ultra-conservative.”

Pope Francis is the first Liberal in a Vatican dominated by Conservatives for centuries. He is the first Jesuit Pope, who essentially leads the Liberals today. Upon ascending the throne, Pope Francis cleansed the all-powerful Curia of Conservatives in a sweeping lightning move, a first-ever in Vatican history. Since then, the Conservatives have launched the anti-Pope movement. Our Lady of Fatima prophesied an “apostasy,” perceived today as the ongoing Vatican civil war.

