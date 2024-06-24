Muntinlupa housing registration eyed

The local government of Muntinlupa City — through its Urban Poor Affairs Office (UPAO) — announced on Monday the launching of a citywide registration for residents who have yet to own a property in the city.

According to the city government, it aims to build a database of individuals who seek to own a house and lot.

“The goal of our program is for us to have enough data to be used by the local government in the development of various housing projects,” said UPAO head Shienna Hernandez.

She added that the data they currently have only includes individuals who are in urban poor communities.

Hernandez also disclosed that the registration will open in July and target a September closing and residents who wish to have their own house and lot are encouraged to sign up at the Urban Poor Affairs Office.

However, he stressed that aspiring homeowners need to submit documentary requirements in order to qualify for registration for the housing program of the local government.

‘We need to gather information so that [when] we develop a program, we have a real basis, not just an estimate, so we encourage everyone to sign up for the housing registration because that will make up our database for housing needs.’

Meanwhile, Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon said that while the city currently doesn’t have any homes to offer yet, he hopes that the registration program will give them the data they need to help Muntinlupeños.

