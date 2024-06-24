Marcos to Mindanao stakeholders: Seize opportunity for regional dev't

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the stakeholders in Mindanao on Monday to seize the opportunity to further develop the region through unity and constructive dialogue.

During the BARMM Mayors Conference at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on Monday, Marcos said that the region has the potential to grow with the help of local leaders.

He also mentioned that the potential of Mindanao means that massive manufacturing facilities may be built there to give the local people work and a way of life.

Because of current investments in the province, Marcos said companies are looking to conduct business in Mindanao.

"There are so many things we can do. There’s so much opportunity. And that is why I am very optimistic. As long as we are united. As long as we understand each other. As long as we have a system to solve our problems. As long as we have that and we understand each other," Marcos said.

"All of these opportunities here now are available to us. It’s up to us to take advantage, to grab the opportunity. Let’s not let it slip away. The opportunity may never come back. But grab that opportunity now… The only way to do it is to work together and to understand one another," Marcos added.

Marcos also expressed his confidence that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's (BARMM) inaugural parliamentary election will be a success if it's just peaceful.

"All the things we want in an election—that it is not chaotic, the results are clear, and there are no problems,” Marcos said.

“Sometimes, it is difficult to achieve that but we will really strive for it, and hopefully this will be the most peaceful one that we have seen yet. But in any case, that is why I asked all of you to come today because we need your help. We need you to be part of the effort that we are putting together to make the elections a success," Marcos added.