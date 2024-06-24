Makati logs over 8K free chemo services

The local government of Makati —through its public hospital Ospital ng Makati (OsMak) — disclosed that it has logged 8,980 chemotherapy sessions to patients 2020, demonstrating the city’s unwavering commitment to healthcare.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay highlighted the initiative as part of the city’s Yellow Card program, which offers critical support to cancer patients.

“We’ve served nearly 9,000 patients with free chemotherapy at OsMak since 2020,” said Binay. “Our goal is to ensure every Makati resident receives the healthcare they need without worrying about the cost. We’re here to support our residents in their fight against cancer.”

The mayor explained that due to limited coverage by PhilHealth, the city subsidizes the remaining chemotherapy expenses regardless of cost.

“Chemotherapy can be more expensive than dialysis because medications vary per patient,” Binay said. “We’ve had patients with bills exceeding P130,000 for a single session, while PhilHealth only covers a maximum of P7,280. Most cancer patients can’t afford that, but our Yellow Card holders pay nothing.”

She cited a 56-year-old patient from Barangay Palanan, where in December 2023, the city covered their P138,002.37 chemotherapy bill, encompassing medicine, lab tests and supplies.