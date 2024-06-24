Little Mix’s Perrie releases ‘Tears

Fresh from the success of her debut smash single “Forget About Us,” global sensation Perrie releases her new single “Tears.”

“Tears” is a Motown-influenced, smooth and sultry track written by multi-platinum winning producer Ido (Justin Bieber, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes) and Feli Ferraro.

“This song is about coming out of a bad situation and letting go of what has happened in the past. It’s that point where you feel empowered, and you leave the tears behind because you’ve come out the other side. It’s a sultry and smooth track that I’m really excited for you all to hear,” she said.

Perrie stepped out as a solo artist in April this year with her debut solo single “Forget About Us.” The single smashed straight into the Official Charts Top 10 Singles Chart, topped The Official Big Top 40 from Global for two weeks and was the number one UK radio airplay record for five weeks.

‘This song is about coming out of a bad situation and letting go of what has happened in the past. It’s that point where you feel empowered, and you leave the tears behind because you’ve come out the other side.’

Perrie has spent the last year and half writing and recording her upcoming debut solo album. Across the eclectic and diverse record, she had a heavy hand in creating, there are nods to her rock n roll-influenced childhood, Motown, disco, country, ‘80s and bright, bold pop.

As well as being embedded in her sanctuary, Perrie also explored working with producers and co-writers including artists Ed Sheeran and Raye as well as Johnny McDaid, Feli Ferraro (BTS, Normani) and Jon Bellion (Maroon 5, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber).

“Going into sessions as a solo artist now and being able to say what I want and I feel is just the most amazing experience. I’ve never really done that before — that’s why I’ve wanted to just explore all my different emotions and different parts of my life,” she said.