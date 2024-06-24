LGBTQIA+ community members feel the love

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos spearheaded the distribution of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) and other government services to members of the LGBTQIA+ community on Monday at the Mandaluyong City College of Science and Technology Gymnasium.

Approximately 5,000 LGBTQIA+ beneficiaries from Quezon City and the cities of Mandaluyong, Pasig, and Taguig, as well as from the provinces of Laguna, Bulacan, and Cavite, and from the municipality of San Mateo in Rizal province, received P5,000 each under AKAP.

The recipients are members of LGBT Pilipinas, a grassroots alliance and national network of LGBTQIA+ individuals and organizations.

In addition, 1,500 beneficiaries received food aid through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Medical services were made available under the First Lady’s LAB for ALL (Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat) initiative to beneficiaries in Mandaluyong City.

Several government agencies, including the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), Pag-IBIG Fund, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), participated in the event, offering various programs and services to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Joining the First Lady were DSWD officials, namely, Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez, Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations Paul Ledesma, and Field Office National Capital Region Regional Director Michael Joseph Lorico.

Other prominent government officials present included DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Tesda Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, Mandaluyong Vice Mayor Carmelita Abalos, and LGBT Pilipinas national president and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Mimaropa Regional Director Dindi Tan.