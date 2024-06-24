Latest Ayungin Shoal incident a deliberate act — Defense chief

Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro Jr. said the latest Ayungin Shoal incident involving Filipino and Chinese troops is a deliberate act of Beijing to prevent Manila from conducting its mission in the West Philippine Sea.

In a press conference in Malacañang on Monday, Teodoro refuted what Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin told Palace reporters last week that the confrontation between Manila and Beijing last week was just a “misunderstanding or accident."

"After our visit to our troops in Palawan yesterday (Sunday), where (President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) personally talked to the troops involved in the (rotation and resupply [RoRe] mission), we have now come to the conclusion that it was not a misunderstanding or an accident," Teodoro said.

"We are not downplaying the incident. It was an aggressive and illegal use of force," Teodoro added.

Asked about why there was a significant departure from the initial remarks made by Bersamin, Teodoro said in a separate interview with Palace reporters that the Executive Secretary's statement was made after the "preliminary assessment."

"But after the President's trip to Palawan, the conclusion that the incident was indeed deliberate has been firmly established," Teodoro said.

A Filipino sailor was severely injured following what the Philippine military called a deliberate high-speed collision with the Chinese Coast Guard. The incident, which occurred on 17 June, aimed to obstruct a resupply mission for troops at the Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns Andres Centino stated that invoking the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) is not currently being considered, despite the 17 June incident at Ayungin Shoal.

Despite the severity of the situation, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the incident has not been classified as an armed attack under international law.

"We cannot classify it as an armed attack because, by international definition, it is the use of military force—an excessive use of force that could trigger collective self-defense," Año said after the Palace briefing.

"Even under Article 51 of the UN Charter and the Mutual Defense Treaty, it does not fall under the definition of an armed attack. But the PRC violates numerous international and domestic laws, including the use of illegal force, and violations of conventions on collision at sea and the safety of life at sea," Año added.

Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, for her part, hinted at forthcoming diplomatic actions.

"There are certain moves underway. Secretary (of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo) will be here later (Monday night), and things will start to kick in on the possibilities," Lazaro said.

No publishing of RORE schedule

In the same briefing, Teodoro said that the Philippines would not seek consent or permission from anyone to publish their schedule when conducting resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

He added this was agreed upon when President Marcos Jr. visited the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) troops involved in the incident.

"The welfare of our troops in the BRP Sierra Madre is a matter of utmost importance. The President has reiterated that we will not publish schedules of any RORE," Teodoro said.

When asked about the sentiment of the soldiers following the President's visit, Teodoro highlighted their resilience and high morale.

Teodoro detailed the President's engagement with the troops, noting that Marcos had personally interviewed the soldiers and their families, including those injured in the incident. This direct interaction, according to Teodoro, significantly bolstered their spirits.

"In the face of these challenges, they are even more inspired and committed to carrying out their duties. The president's visit yesterday solidified their morale," Teodoro said.

"Some of those he interacted with have injuries, and it's not just the injured but also their families. I can say again that the morale of our soldiers is high," Teodoro added.

Teodoro also mentioned the Philippines would continue to defend the country's territory and exercise sovereign rights thereon as we see fit.

Earlier this week, Marcos said the Philippines was not in the business of instigating wars against any country.

He added he was proud of the brave women and men of the Philippine military, not just of the Western Command.