'LAB FOR ALL' GOES TO MANDALUYONG

LOOK: First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, with DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr., and DMW Sec. Hans Leo Cacdac, graces the “Lab for All” program at a gymnasium in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on Monday. The event aims to bring various government and healthcare services closer to the community. | via Analy Labor