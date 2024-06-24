Imee Marcos rejects Manila mayorship bid in 2025

Senator Imee Marcos announced on Monday that she is preparing for her reelection to the Senate for a second term, refuting speculations that she is aiming for the mayoral seat in the City of Manila next year.

In an ambush interview, Senator Marcos, whose first term as senator expires in 2025, said there was no truth about the circulating rumors.

“I’m up for reelection in May next year despite many rumors that I am running for mayor of Manila City and other places. I am just running for reelection,” she told reporters in an ambush interview.

She, however, shared that she is still uncertain whether she would be part of the senatorial slate of her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"I don't even know if I'm included; I see different slates. I think it will be 50 because there are so many of us, so I'm confused," the lawmaker said.

“Politics in the Philippines is like basketball. That’s why let’s wait for the last two minutes,” she added.

Senator Marcos ran and won in 2019 under Hugpong ng Pagbabago’s senatorial slate, the regional political party founded by Vice President Sara Duterte.