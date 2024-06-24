‘Gun-toter’ ends up dead

Authorities reported that a 33-year-old man was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday night in Tondo, Manila, after he allegedly chased another man while brandishing a firearm.

In a report, Manila Police District (MPD) Homicide Section chief Police Captain Dennis Turla identified the suspect as Jonathan Marcial, a resident of San Francisco, Cavite.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. at Building 25, Permanent Housing, Barangay 128 Zone 10, Tondo.

Police officers observed Marcial chasing another man, identified only as “Jody,” while holding a pistol.

Patrol officer Police Corporal Jonenick Gueta of the MPD Station 12, approached Marcial and identified himself as a police officer.

Investigators said Marcial did not surrender and instead pointed his gun at the officer. Fearing for his safety, Gueta fired two shots at Marcial, neutralizing the threat.

Marcial was transported to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The police investigation is ongoing.