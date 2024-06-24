Gibo: Chinese attack ‘deliberate, illegal’

The China Coast Guard (CCG) attacking a Philippine resupply mission in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) last 17 June was neither an “accident” nor a “misunderstanding” as characterized by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin last week.

After his silence since the incident that resulted in injuries to eight Filipino Navy personnel, including one who lost a thumb, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. yesterday slammed China’s “deliberate” act of aggression in the WPS.

In a press conference in Malacañang, Teodoro said the CCG ramming and damaging Philippine Navy vessels was clearly intended to block the resupply mission to the Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin or Second Thomas Shoal.

“We have come to the conclusion that it was not a misunderstanding or an accident,” Teodoro said, alluding to Bersamin’s initial take on the incident.

Philippine military officials described the CCG actions as “barbaric” and “piracy” as the Chinese not only damaged the Philippine Navy’s rigid hulled rubber boats, but also took equipment, including rifles, belonging to the Navy Special Operations Group.

In Palawan on Sunday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. awarded the Lapu-Lapu Kampilan Medal for bravery in action to SN1 Jeffrey Facundo who lost a thumb in the incident.

Marcos awarded Lapu-Lapu Kamagi Medals to other members of the Navsog who fought off with their “bare hands” the Chinese coast guardsmen wielding knives and an axe.

The Defense chief said they revised the government’s initial assessment of the incident after the

President personally talked to the officers of the AFP Western Command.

Preliminary assessment

“We are not downplaying the incident. It was an aggressive and illegal use of force,” Teodoro said, when asked about his significant departure from Bersamin’s remarks. He said Bersamin’s statement was a “preliminary assessment.”

“But after the President’s trip to Palawan, the conclusion that the incident was indeed deliberate has been firmly established,” Teodoro said.

In the same media briefing, Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns Andres Centino said the Philippines is not currently considering invoking its Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States despite the 17 June incident.

Under the US-Philippine MDT, an attack on one nation is considered an attack on the other who must come to its aid.

Following the CCG attack, the US reiterated that the MDT remained “ironclad,” as repeatedly stated by President Joe Biden and other US officials.

Despite the gravity of the situation, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the incident could not be classified “as an armed attack because, by international definition, it is the use of military force, an excessive use of force, that would trigger a collective self-defense.”

“Even under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and the Mutual Defense Treaty, this does not fall under the definition of an armed attack. But the PRC (People’s Republic of China) violated numerous international and domestic laws, including the use of illegal force, and violations of conventions on collision at sea and the safety of life at sea,” Año said.

The Philippine Coast Guard needed 12 hours to rescue the Navy personnel injured in the CCG attack.

Diplomatic moves

Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Teresita Lazaro, for her part, hinted at forthcoming diplomatic actions.

“There are certain moves underway. Secretary (of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo) will be here later (Monday night), and things will start to kick in on the possibilities,” Lazaro said.

Contrary to what was floated earlier, Teodoro said the Philippines would not seek the consent or permission of anyone to publish the schedule of its resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre.

A World War 2-era warship, the Sierra Madre was intentionally grounded by the Philippines in the disputed shoal in 1999 to serve as an outpost for its troops and stake its sovereign claim to the area.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration affirmed the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone to include areas also being claimed by China as part of its expansive territorial claim in the South China Sea.

The court also junked China’s nine-dash-line claim (later expanded to include another dash covering Taiwan) to assert its sovereignty over the SCS, which overlaps the WPS.

“The welfare of our troops on the Sierra Madre is a matter of utmost importance. The President has reiterated that we will not publish schedules of any RORE (rotation and resupply) mission,” Teodoro said.

He said the morale of the Navy personnel remained high after earning high praise for the restraint they showed despite being attacked by the CCG.

“In the face of these challenges, they are even more inspired and committed to carrying out their duties. The President’s visit yesterday solidified their morale,” Teodoro said.

‘Not one inch’

“Some of those he interacted with have injuries, and it’s not just the injured but also their families. I can say again that the morale of our soldiers is high,” Teodoro added.

Teodoro asserted the Philippines would continue to defend the country’s territory and exercise its sovereign rights as it sees fit.

“As declared by the President in numerous instances, we will not give up an inch, not even a millimeter of our territory to any foreign power,” he said.

The other day, Marcos said the Philippines is not in the business of instigating a war against any country. An earlier pronouncement by the President said the death of any Filipino in the disputed waters would come close to an “act of war.”