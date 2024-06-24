Experience no-expiry data with Smart’s Magic Apps promo

Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has partnered with BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) to launch its “Buy Now, Pay Later” promo, which enables cardholders to avail of easy, 0% interest payments for iPhone devices available at select Smart Stores nationwide.

Running until Aug. 25, 2024, Smart and BDO’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” promo is open to all active and current Principal and Supplementary Cardholders of BDO Mastercard, Visa, JCB, Diners Club, UnionPay, and American Express Credit Cards issued by BDO.

Qualified cardholders simply have to head to any participating Smart Stores and present their BDO Credit Card upon purchase of their preferred iPhone deal.

With “Buy Now, Pay Later,” the first monthly installment will be billed to the cardholder’s next statement from the transaction date for added convenience.

Under the promo, cardholders can get an iPhone 11 (64GB) for only P1,808 per month for 12 months, or the latest iPhone 15 (128GB) for P4,067 per month for 12 months - both with 0% interest.

Other variants of iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 15 are also part of the promo, making it easier for subscribers to enjoy the latest technology without the upfront cost. Moreover, each device is bundled with a FREE Smart Prepaid eSIM and Magic Data 99, which comes with 2 GB non-expiring data, enabling cardholders to connect immediately.

“Through our exciting partnership with BDO, credit cardholders now have more ease, convenience, and flexibility to be able to upgrade to the iPhone model of their choice, and make the most of it powered by our superior mobile network,” said Alex O. Caeg, Head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

“We have always been committed to providing our Credit Cardholders with a superior shopping experience, greater choice and flexible options when it comes to managing their finances,” said Ma. Nannette R. Regala, BDO Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Banking Group Marketing. “This long-standing partnership with Smart allows BDO Credit Cardholders to bring home and enjoy right away, the iPhone model of their choice.”

Smart empowers Filipinos with the Best 5G Coverage Experience in the country, as recognized by leading third-party network analytics firm Opensignal.

To know more about Smart and BDO’s Buy Now, Pay Later promo, head to the nearest Smart Store or visit www.bdo.com.ph/smart.