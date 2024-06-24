Clumsy or lousy customer service can cause a waiter to get fired. However, owners of the Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbor, Michigan, USA are not disclosing why they fired waitress Linsey Boyd on 13 February after she relayed to them an unnamed co-worker’s complaint about an unshared tip.

The anonymous co-worker told Boyd that other workers were upset that a $10,000 tip from a diner was not shared with staff in other shifts. The tip was split by only nine servers at $1,100 each, WoodTV reports.

Boyd shared her termination from work on Facebook and the cafe allegedly threatened to sue her for defamation. The mother of two is now suing the restaurant over the alleged intimidation.

Meanwhile, Tara Bjork was fired from her job at the RH Rooftop Restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina over a TikTok post on 27 May that went viral.

Bjork admitted that she was aware of the consequences of taking a video of a diner while on duty but nonetheless posted it.

“Ok, I’m not supposed to be making TikToks at work, but this calls for it. I work in a nice restaurant in Charlotte and I need you guys to see what just came in the door,” read Bjork’s post, according to Unilad.

The video shows a guy sitting at a table with an inflatable doll as his date.

Henry Herrera, the diner, later explained that he went on the date as a forfeit for losing his fantasy football league game. He said he had a feeling his ordeal would eventually end up online, Unilad reports.

The viral TikTok video was viewed more than one million times.