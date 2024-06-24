Consumer group calls for MWSS head’s resignation

The United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC) will hold a mass action in front of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) compound on Tuesday to demand the resignation of MWSS Administrator Engr. Leonor Cleofas.

The UFCC in a statement sent to Daily Tribune, believed that Cleofas’ resignation is necessary to maintain the integrity of the investigation into the anomalies surrounding the Kaliwa Dam project.

“This high-profile infrastructure project, which has been mired in controversy, has raised concerns over transparency, accountability, and environmental impact,” the group said.

The Kaliwa Dam project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at addressing water shortages in Metro Manila, has been under intense scrutiny due to allegations of irregularities and mismanagement.

Key points of contention include the project’s bidding process, environmental concerns, and its impact on indigenous communities.

Concerns about the Kaliwa Dam project intensified following calls for an audit to uncover potential anomalies. UFCC said a thorough audit is seen as crucial for identifying any financial discrepancies and ensuring that the project adheres to legal and environmental standards. They argue that without proper oversight, the project could result in significant economic and ecological damage.

UFCC highlighted several questionable aspects of the project, such as the selection of contractors and the approval process.

There are accusations that the project bypassed certain regulatory requirements, raising red flags about its legitimacy. This has led to increased public outcry and demands for a more transparent investigation process.