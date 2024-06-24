Concert of K-drama theme songs at the met theater

Photograph courtesy of IG/GAHOCommemorating the 75th anniversary of Philippine-South Korean diplomatic relations, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), National Commission for Culture and the Arts and Korean Cultural Center Philippines present OST Symphony: K-Drama in Concert, slated for 29 June, 2 p.m., at the Manila Metropolitan Theater in Manila City.

Led by Maestro Herminigildo Ranera, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) will enchant audiences with unforgettable melodies from beloved South Korean and Filipino dramas and films. From tear-jerking ballads to heart-pounding themes, each piece promises to evoke cherished memories and emotions associated with iconic K-dramas such as My Love from the Star, Descendants of the Sun and Crash Landing on You.

South Korean singer-songwriter Gaho will captivate listeners with his soulful renditions of K-drama theme song favorites. Also, as part of the celebration, Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose and Pop Princess Zephanie Dimaranan will perform music from Filipino adaptations of well-loved K-dramas.

Since 3 March 1949, the Philippine and the South Korean governments have maintained a multi-faceted relationship, underpinned by mutual respect, shared values and a commitment to enhancing cooperation across various fields. It started when the Philippines, one of the first countries to respond to the United Nations’ call for aid, sent its forces, the Philippine Expeditionary Force to Korea, to support South Korea against the aggression of North Korea. Over the decades, this relationship has evolved to become a rich tapestry of diplomatic, economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

“Cultural exchange plays a pivotal role in Philippine-South Korean relations, ushered in by Hallyu (Korean wave) and facilitated by the popularity of K-pop, K-dramas, cuisine and language in the Philippines. Likewise, Filipino culture, including music, dance and cuisine, enjoys a growing following in South Korea. These cultural exchanges and exposure also play a crucial role in enriching our societies, promoting mutual respect, inspiring artistic innovation and broadening our horizons, ultimately enhancing our collective critical understanding,” said CCP president Kaye C. Tinga.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Philippine-South Korean diplomatic and cultural relations with this extraordinary concert, showcasing the vibrant talents of both South Korean and Filipino artists, and building stronger ties through the universal language of music,” she added.

The event is free to the public. To reserve seats, visit bit.ly/ostsymphony.