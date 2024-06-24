Check devices before plugging — CAAP

In response to an incident involving a passenger’s burning charger at Dumaguete Airport on Friday night, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) urged the public to carefully check their devices before plugging them into airport outlets.

According to a report received by CAAP Area Center 7, at approximately 8:23 p.m. on Sunday, a laptop began to produce smoke while charging at an electrical outlet in the departure area. CAAP security responded immediately, using a fire extinguisher to extinguish the burning charger. The fire was completely extinguished at 8:25 p.m.

However, due to a strong smell of smoke, approximately 160 passengers were quickly evacuated to the ramp area at 8:27 p.m. They were allowed to return to the pre-departure area around 8:40 p.m., and no flights were affected.

CAAP strongly encourages the public to be cautious with their electronic devices at airports, ensuring that they are properly inspected and in good condition to avoid any incidents that may cause inconveniences with their flights.