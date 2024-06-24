Central Luzon police chief probed over unreported POGO killings

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating the regional director of the Central Luzon Police Regional Office (PRO-3) over unreported illegal killings that allegedly occurred at an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub located in his area of jurisdiction.

This was confirmed by the PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil in a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday.

“We are investigating the regional director due to reports that are not properly acted. We put accountability on our regional directors,” Marbil said in mixed Filipino and English.

Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr. is the current head of PRO-3.

Marbil noted the factors as to why the entire roster of personnel of the Bamban, Tarlac Municipal Police Station, including the chief of police of Porac, Pampanga, and the director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, were relieved from their posts.

“There were killings that were not properly investigated. This is not normal. Another thing is that, ‘why are there foreigners dying there’ and from there on they should investigate it. They should look into it,” he said.

However, Marbil clarified that the PNP does not consider these police officials as illegal POGO “protectors” despite the relief orders against them.

“Our term is not that he is a protector, but there’s a semblance that something is going on,” he said.

“I don’t want to say, protector. What we are after is, how come these incidents were not investigated and reported to the headquarters?”

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said they have seen a connection among the raided POGO hubs in Central Luzon.

“We are in the process of applying a warrant regarding computer data and upon completion of these processes we will give you the result of the examination of these computers and other equipment in Porac,” he said.

POGO money as campaign funds

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. directed the PNP and local government units to work together in addressing the hounding issues of illegal POGOs nationwide.

Abalos raised concerns about the possibility that money from illegal POGO operations may be utilized as election campaign funds by some politicians.

“All of these things could possibly affect an election, it could, this is why the PNP is here. If you will look into it, this is not just against illegal POGOs, it’s also against drugs, e-sabong, jueteng, all of these things because whether we like it or not, these things happen,” he said.

POGO manager barred from traveling

On the other hand, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) reported a manager of the raided Pogo firm in Porac, Pampanga was prevented from leaving the country.

PAOCC spokesperson Dr. Winston John Casio said the unnamed Pogo manager was barred from flying at an airport in Davao on Sunday.

Casio noted the manager, who was considered one of the persons of interest in the ongoing investigation by the commission, will be brought to Manila.

“We were able to have the Bureau of Immigration offload him yesterday when he was about to leave the country. But, of course, authorities are already alerted on some names that we are monitoring,” Casio said, but he did not mention what foreign country the manager is headed to.

Earlier this month, the authorities raided the Lucky South 99 Corporation in Porac, Pampanga with at least 158 foreign nationals.

The management of the POGO hub denied they were conducting illegal activities in the firm.