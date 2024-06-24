CAVITEX toll holiday awaits TRB implementation

The Public Estates Authority Tollway Corporation (PEATC) on Monday disclosed that it is waiting for the formal resolution from the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) for the implementation of the toll-free period on the Manila Cavite Toll Expressway Project (CAVITEX).

This comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a 30-day suspension of toll collection at CAVITEX.

The PEATC — along with the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) — stressed that they are awaiting instructions from the TRB — the governing body overseeing tollways nationwide — before it implements the toll collection suspension.

PEATC spokesperson Atty. Ariel Inton stressed that once the TRB resolution is issued, PEATC will promptly implement the toll-free period for one month.

According to PEATC records, approximately 170,000 vehicles use CAVITEX daily.

Inton added that the initiative aims to alleviate financial burden on motorists and commuters amidst rising fuel prices, as highlighted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the announcement.

Earlier, the President called for the immediate implementation of the toll fee suspension last Friday during the inauguration of the CAVITEX C5 Link Sucat Interchange in Parañaque City.