Bong Go graces mass wedding at SM Bicutan

Senator Bong Go attended a heartwarming community event at SM Bicutan in Parañaque City where 34 couples celebrated their union on Saturday, 22 June.

The event, dubbed as the "66th Pa-Wedding 'Civil Ceremony' ni Tambunting," was held at the spacious Bldg. B, Event Center of the mall.

The mass wedding was organized by Congressman Gus Tambunting and former Congresswoman Joy Tambunting, offering a memorable day for underprivileged couples. Mayor Eric Olivarez, Vice Mayor Joan Villafuerte, and Don Bosco Barangay Captain Mar Jimenez also attended, emphasizing the community's solidarity and support for the initiative.

In his congratulatory speech, Senator Go commended the newlyweds, urging them to remain steadfast in their vows, always support one another and live by the values of their union before God.

"As you begin this new chapter, remember that marriage is a partnership built on trust, love, and commitment. Always be there for each other through the highs and lows, and you will find strength in your union," he said.

Senator Go emphasized the importance of keeping Christ at the center of their relationship. "Let your faith guide you. By placing Christ at the center of your marriage, you will navigate life's challenges with grace and fortitude," he advised.

Further inspiring the couples, Go spoke about the keys to a successful marriage. "Stay in love, grow together, and support one another. Communication is vital—learn to listen and respect each other's perspectives. Your journey together is a continuous learning experience," he encouraged.

More than his presence as a witness to their union, the newlyweds received financial assistance, wedding packages, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls from the senator. There were also select recipients of shoes, phones, and watches.

The initiative received praise from Senator Go for its positive impact on the community, putting importance on family. He expressed his gratitude to the local government for organizing the event, highlighting its significance for couples who might not have the financial means for a formal wedding ceremony.

“Ipinapaabot ko rin ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat at pagkilala kay Cong. Gus Tambunting. Ang iyong dedikasyon sa paglilingkod at pagpapabuti ng kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan ay tunay na nakakainspire. Sa pamamagitan ng inyong mga pagsisikap, patuloy nating naipapakita ang tunay na diwa ng malasakit, serbisyo at bayanihan,” Go said.

"These programs are more than just celebrations; they strengthen our communities. By reducing financial barriers to marriage, we promote social stability and ensure that couples receive the legal benefits and rights they deserve," Go noted.

The mass wedding not only symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter for the couples, but also demonstrates the power of community support and the enduring importance of love and commitment.

“Isang karangalan ang ipakilala ang isang taong ginagalang at nagpapakita ng galing. Hindi po niya pinapabayaan ang ating distrito. Lahat ng sakuna o kaya kalamidad, dadating ang kanyang tulong. Kadalasan personal niyang (inihahatid) ang tulong. Isang karangalan na ipakilala sa inyo ang tao na pinakita niya ang bisyo niya ay ang magserbisyo, walang iba kundi ang minamahal nating senador, Senator Bong Go,” Congressman Tambunting highlighted.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go advised the couples to prioritize the health of their families. He mentioned that there is a Malasakit Center located at Ospital ng Parañaque.

The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored in the Senate to help indigent patients with medical-related expenses. Since its inception, 165 centers have been established that have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go assured.

On the same day, Go also assisted displaced workers in Pasay City.