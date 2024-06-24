Ayala Land unit bestowed awards

Ayala Land’s construction unit Makati Development Corp. (MDC) Group demonstrated its expertise and dedication to the construction industry, receiving multiple awards and recognition for its projects.

At the recent 2024 Philippine Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards, the MDC Group’s Azuela Cove Seawall Project stood out among competitors, securing the prestigious Infrastructure Category prize and will be one of the country’s representatives at the 2024 ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards in October. This marks the fourth consecutive year of recognition for the MDC Group at these prestigious awards.

The project was recognized for its innovative use of Design for Modular Construction (DfMC). This approach not only helped prevent flooding but also ensured the project was completed on time. The project boasts impressive features, including a 25-meter footbridge, an 82-meter reinforced retaining wall, and a 120-meter masonry wall, all located within the Azuela Cove estate in Davao.

Safety awards received

In addition to its accolades, the MDC Group has received a total of 125 Construction Safety Awards from the Safety Organization of the Philippines (SOPI). These awards span various categories and recognize the MDC Group’s commitment to prioritizing safety and health in the workplace. Four Outstanding Safety Practitioners and one Outstanding Safety Consultant, all affiliated with the MDC Group, were also honored by SOPI. The MDBI projects also received four Construction Safety Awards.