Aliwan Fiesta 2024 press conference

LOOK: An Aliwan Fiesta press conference, along with the Reyna ng Aliwan Presentation 2024, was held at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City on 24 June 2024. The press conference was attended by Ruperto Nicdao Jr., president of MBC Media Group; Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano; Dr. Eric Zerrudo, executive director of the NCCA; and Nestor Jardin, former CCP President. Aliwan Fiesta celebrates regional unity and supports creative industries to showcase our culture of harmony. | via John Louie Abrina