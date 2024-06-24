AIC unveils pilot solar power plan

To enhance the facility’s energy independence and environmental footprint, Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Estate Water has achieved a significant milestone in operational efficiency and sustainability with the successful launch of its pilot solar deep-well program.

In a statement, AIC said the initiative transitions its deep well facility in West Cebu Estate, an AIC Economic Estate, to a fully off-grid, solar-powered system, integrating solar panels and a direct current (DC) solar water pump, enhancing the facility’s energy independence and environmental footprint.

According to Estate Water general manager Hazele Manalo, transitioning its deep well to solar power is a major step in its decarbonization journey.

“With the success of this pilot program, we plan to replicate it with our deep wells across all of our Estate Water facilities. By integrating renewable energy solutions, we are investing in a resilient and sustainable future for the businesses and communities we serve,” she added.

The deep well’s 26.4 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar power system and substantial battery capacity enable it to operate entirely off-grid, ensuring reliable and eco-friendly water supply even beyond sun hours.

With a production capacity of 400 cubic meters per day during sun hours, Manalo said it meets one-fourth of West Cebu Estate’s water demand, while the remaining facilities are also foreseen to transition to off-grid solar power.

Wastewater services offered

AIC Estate Water provides end-to-end water and wastewater services to AIC Economic Estates in Batangas and Cebu, serving the growth needs of over 200 locators and their 100,000 employees across a 1,600-hectare estate footprint.

Moreover, Estate Water is expanding its services to support nearby communities.

“At AIC, we are developing transformative infrastructure ecosystems with interconnected operations that provide greater value to the businesses and communities we serve. Our Estate Water operations are an integral part of the enabling environment for locators in our Economic Estates,” AIC head of Water Business Eduardo V. Aboitiz, for his part, said.